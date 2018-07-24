Marillyn Rae (Jones) Manuel

1928-2018

Scroll for more content...

Marillyn Rae (Jones) Manuel, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018.

She was born in St. Joseph, MO in 1928 to Elsie and Raymond Jones. Marillyn later acquired Frederick M. Mules as a wonderful stepfather. She graduated from Central High School in 1946 and attended the former St. Joseph Junior College.

Marillyn married Jim Manuel in 1949 and had three daughters Michele Weber, Cheri Brummer, and Robin Gerhardt, all of whom are still living.

Her last place of employment was the American Angus Association, from which she retired after 22 years as a secretary/bookkeeper in 1990.

Marillyn was a long time member of various Baptist churches in St. Joseph, active as a teacher and choir member. Additionally, she served on her Central High School reunion committee for many years with her best friend since first grade, Beverly Archibald. She surely joins her many loved ones in Heaven.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 54 years, Jim Manuel, and her brother Ellsworth K. Jones.

In addition to her three daughters, she leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated, and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Marillyn Rae (Jones) Manuel, please visit our Tribute Store.