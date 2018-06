Marjorie J. Mix

1947-2018

Scroll for more content...

Cameron, Missouri- Marjorie Jean Mix, 71, Cameron, MO passed away on June 26, 2018.

Marjorie was born on January 3, 1947 in Cameron, Missouri to Alva and Amelia (Evans) Mix. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Amelia “Mickey” Mix; brother, David Mix.

Marjorie was a 1965 graduate of Cameron High School and was a graduate of NYU.

Marjorie was a fashion designer and her line was Country Bumpkin.

Survivors: daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Littler, Gilbert, AZ; son, Travis Austin Mix, Gilbert, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Destiny Carrillo, Austin Carrillo, Ninisse Mix and Aubrielle Mix; sister, Carolyn Avalos, Staunton, VA and niece, Amelia Rick, Cameron, MO.

Visitation: 6:00 PM, with Memorial Service at 6:30 PM, Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Inurnment: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.