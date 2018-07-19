Martel Anna Lehr

1924-2018

Martel was born the youngest of three children to Carl and Anna Weber, July 12, 1924 in Proskau, Germany. She passed away peacefully on July 17, 2018 of natural causes.

On October 23, 1948 she married an American soldier, Charles Jr. Lehr, in Amberg Germany and came to the United States as a war bride on Christmas Eve of that year. Martel had three children; Ronald, Evelyn and Gerald and became a citizen of the United States in October of 1951.

Employed as a bank teller all of her life, Martel retired as head teller of the Commerce Bank and with her husband Charlie finally built their unique home on Heritage Drive where she enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

Martel was a devote member of St. Patrick’s and later Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic churches. She was well known for her special cheesecakes which she lovingly prepared for many members of her church, co-workers, family and friends.

Martel was preceded in death by her parents, brother Walter and sister Ella, her husband Charlie, son Gerald and son-in-law Wayne Morgan.

Martel was most proud of her grandchildren, Brian C. Lehr, a corporate chef in the Dallas, Texas trade market and Melissa Morgan Lawyer, a circuit judge for Buchanan and Andrew County.

Martel is survived by her son, Ronald M. Lehr of Denham Springs, Louisiana and her daughter. Evelyn L. Morgan of St. Joseph along with her two beloved grandchildren, Brian and Melissa, Melissa’s husband Jeffrey R. Lawyer and two wonderful great grandchildren Alexander and Isabella Lawyer.

The family would like to especially thank the wonderful management of Country Squire Retirement Living and home health care professionals from Freudenthal Home Health at Country Squire who made her last eight years on this earth as pleasant as possible. In addition we would like to acknowledge the compassionate and respectful nurses of Freudenthal’s Hospice division who were by her side in her final moments on this earth as well as Father Christian and her friends from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church who provided her spiritual comfort as she prepared for her journey home.

Martel will be cremated, with a Catholic Mass in her memory to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.