Martha Ellen Reeder November 10, 1920 - September 25, 2018

Martha Ellen Reeder, age 97, 11/10/20-9/25/18

A Life Well-Lived!

Martha Ellen was born November 10, 1920 in rural Indiana. She attended country schools before moving to a farm near Shelbyville, Indiana. On the school bus she was frequently taunted about her flaming red hair. She graduated in 1942 from Indiana University, with Honors as a Business Major. Her high college grades and drive to succeed secured her a job in Washington DC with the FBI working directly with J. Edgar Hoover as his secretary. In the Washington DC bureau of the FBI she met her husband, Special Agent Robert A. Reeder. They were married on September 24, 1944. Subsequently, Martha worked as secretary to columnist Drew Pearson in Washington DC. They moved to Mr. Reeder’s hometown, Troy, Kansas, in January 1948 to begin domestic life. Martha lived in Troy KS for the majority of her adult life, moving to the Kansas City area in 2004.

In Troy, she was active in SLK, Order of Eastern Star, United Methodist Women, the National Button Society, Missouri Button Society, and many other volunteer groups. Martha enjoyed collecting buttons and won National Awards for her button collection displays. As the mother of four children, Martha attended hundreds of her daughter’s activities. She learned to drive a car so that she could take her daughters to lessons, practices, school, meetings, and shopping. Martha was primarily a mother, homemaker and volunteer but also worked as a Secretary/Personal Assistant to William Muchnic, Atchison KS in the late 1960’s until 1972.

Over the decades, Martha and her husband Robert A. Reeder enjoyed traveling. In addition to overseas trips, Park Rapids, Minnesota and South Padre Island, Texas were her favorite destinations.

Martha loved to play bridge and was a member of the Nueve Bridge Club in Troy. She also played bridge while living at Kingswood Senior Living in Kansas City, MO. Throughout her life she had a “green thumb” and could make any plant grow and thrive. She had an abundance of plants and flowers in her home wherever she lived.

Her husband Robert A. Reeder passed away in 2008. She is survived and missed by 4 daughters, Ellen Reeder (Bob Johnson) of Texas; Mary Blake of Wichita, KS; Pat Reeder (Bruce Woner) of Topeka KS and Kay Reeder Lloyd (Dennis Lloyd) of Leawood, KS, also 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service was held on September 29, 2018 at Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, KS.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church.