Marthalene C. Hector, 90, St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Marthalene C. Hector, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018.She was born May 10, 1927 in Cabool, Missouri to Thomas and Lottie (Dykes) Hunsucker.Marthalene married Albert “Al” Hector March 22, 1975, he survives of the home.She was a graduate of Union Star High School. She began her career with the former Western Tab and Big Chief Tablet Company, which became Mead Products, where she retired after 42 years. She was a member of both the Mead 25 and 40 Year Clubs.Marthalene was a member of Savannah 1st Baptist Church.She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, spending time with her family and friends, dining out with friends and loved her pets.Marthalene was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Lester Hunsucker.Additional survivors include great-niece and caregiver, Kim Westhoff; nephews, Gary, Randy and Greg Hunsucker; numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Georgetta Hector, Clara Hector, and Virginia Hunsucker and her pets, Tiger and Tom who brought her great joy over the years.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.