Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman
1932-2018
Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018.
He was born January 16, 1932 in Summerfield, Kansas to Charles and Jessie (Usher) Kussman.
Jim married Donna Jean Hanni September 28, 1952. She preceded him in death March 12, 2003.
He enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, tinkering with broken things and most of all taking care of his family.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Kussman; parents; and sister, Maryann Haugness.
Survivors include son, James Kussman; daughter, Susan Kussman; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Kussman (Lois); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Carroll Marvin Johnson, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Frances B. McKinney, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Dr. Marvin Moose, 83,
- Lawanna Greiner, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Barbara Joan Wolfing, 86, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Barbara Jo McPike, 86, of St. Joseph
- Joseph D. Kerner, 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Bula Rose Lett 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Kenneth D. Morse, Sr., 86, of St. Joseph, Mo.