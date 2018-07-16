Clear

Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri

Service Monday 16 Jul 3:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul. 16, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman
1932-2018

Scroll for more content...

Marvin D. “Jim” Kussman, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018.
He was born January 16, 1932 in Summerfield, Kansas to Charles and Jessie (Usher) Kussman.
Jim married Donna Jean Hanni September 28, 1952. She preceded him in death March 12, 2003.
He enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, tinkering with broken things and most of all taking care of his family.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Kussman; parents; and sister, Maryann Haugness.
Survivors include son, James Kussman; daughter, Susan Kussman; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Kussman (Lois); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. We'll see an increase in clouds on Monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events