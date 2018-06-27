Clear

Mary Ann Carriger, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri

Visitation Saturday 30 Jun 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday 30 Jun 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mary Ann Carriger
1943-2018

Scroll for more content...

Mary Ann Carriger, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Laverna Village, St. Joseph.
She was born October 25, 1943, in Plattsburg.
Mary married Charles Leonard Carriger on November 28, 1977. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Word of Life Church for more than 20 years. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed her soap operas and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Imogene; and brother, Truman.
Survivors include her husband; children, Corena, Clifford, Anthony, Donna, Paula, and Clarissa; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Ginn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care’s Diabetes Education Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events