1943-2018

Mary Ann Carriger, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Laverna Village, St. Joseph.

She was born October 25, 1943, in Plattsburg.

Mary married Charles Leonard Carriger on November 28, 1977. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Word of Life Church for more than 20 years. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed her soap operas and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Imogene; and brother, Truman.

Survivors include her husband; children, Corena, Clifford, Anthony, Donna, Paula, and Clarissa; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Ginn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care’s Diabetes Education Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.