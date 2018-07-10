Scroll for more content...

Wathena, Kansas - Mary Grace Hewins Koons, 95 of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 at her home.Mary Grace was born on November 4, 1922 in Doniphan County, Kansas to Alouis & Anna Mary (Miller) Staudenmaier.As a teen she worked in St. Joseph for the Tootle family, as an upstairs maid & nanny. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Wathena, Kansas.Mary Grace married Charles Hewins in 1944. They had five children Mary Ann (Don) Euler, Kassie (David) Newton, Marty (Kay) Hewins, Jeanie (Rick) Weidmaier and Jerri (Steve) Michaels. Charles passed away in 1962. Mary Grace then went to work at Hardy’s Café in Wathena, then to Westab in St. Joseph and she retired from the Farmers State Bank in Wathena in 1977.She married Elmer Earl Koons in 1975. and he brought with him, bonus children Steve Koons, Kathy Koons, Earlene Koons, Ruth Koons, Walt (Laura) Koons, Frieda (Guy) Larson, Tricia (Gregg) Harris. Elmer passed away in 1990. Mary Grace was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 children, infant Hewins and Earlene Koons, and 5 siblings, Elizabeth Tharman, Martha Terrell, Andrew, Phillip & Joseph Staudenmaier. She is survived by a sister, Thelma Hewins, sister-in-law, Sharon Staudenmaier, 11 children, 18 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.It was not without struggle, but she always saw the good in people, smiled through adversity, told the best stories, laughed often, lived in the moment, loved with her whole heart & pulled you in tighter when you thought a hug was done. She taught us that work could be fun when we all pulled together. She led by example and her kindness and character are unmatched. Our hearts are broken but we know it was a beautiful life and she didn’t waste one moment. Whether it was quilting, gardening, traveling, fishing or loving her family, her hands were never idle.Funeral Mass: 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 13, 2018At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wathena, Kansas.Visitation: Rosary at 6:00 P.M, Thursday evening, with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Wathena, Kansas.Friends may call at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, after 12 noon Wednesday.Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.Memorials: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Flower Fund, Women’s Council, or Wathena Ministerial Alliance.