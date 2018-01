Scroll for more content...

Mary Nelle Adkins 80, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Fairfax, Community Hospital. She was born April 11, 1937 in Holt County, MO, daughter of the late Ruth and Lee Shull. She graduated from Graham High School and the Missouri Methodist Nursing School. She worked at at the St. Joseph Hospital, and for Dr. Maginn's office as a nurse. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, going to the Mustangs games, spending with her grandkids and great grandkids going to their ball games, she also enjoyed taking vacations to Southern Missouri, and going to the Casino White Cloud. She was a Presbyterian. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Adkins, her parents, step son and wife, Raymond (Fay) Woolsey, grandsons, Dylan Adkins, Sam Monroe, and and Justin Monroe, granddaughters, Alexis Adkins, Echo Kerns, and Beverly Adkins. Survivors include, daughters, Marilynn (John) McEvoy, Mary Jane (Robert) Caples, of St. Joseph, Marsha (Ric) Dreher, Clinton County, Barbara (Dave) Cotton, Oregon, MO, son, James (Elizabeth) Adkins, St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Juanita Clouse, St. Joseph, MO, step son, Dick Adkins, St. Joseph, MO, brother, LeRoy (Connie) Shull, Savannah, MO, sister, Letha Marie Mowry, Maryville, MO, grandchildren: Amanda (Mike) Brock, Navada McEvoy, Harvey Smith Jr., Correy (Teri) Adkins, Cody (Candy) Adkins, Erica Carles, Ariel (Mike) Stallsworth, Mollie (Justin) Gramer, Tim (Attia) Dreher, Samantha (Eric) Timothy, Austin Cotton, Beth (Bryan) Slusher, Steve Monroe, John Clouse, Rhonda Kerns, Vickie (Tony) Darby, Brenda Woolsey, Patsy Rodriquez, Nick Adkins, River Adkins, Kellie (Dewey) Coy, and Thomas Akdins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Jensen officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, to the St. Joseph Humane Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.