Mary Pauline Ashler, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Visitation Thursday 5 Jul 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Thursday 5 Jul 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Mary Pauline Ashler
1930-2018

Mary Pauline Ashler, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.
She was born October 13, 1930 in Maryville, Missouri to Paul and Lola (Thompson) Holaday.
Mary married Omer Lee Ashler September 20, 1951. He survives of the home.
She was a graduate of the Class of 1948 at Guilford High School. Mary was a member of Copeland Baptist Church.
Mary worked for Noma Lights for four years before becoming a housewife.
She enjoyed reading and loved her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 cousins.
Additional survivors include 4 cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Copeland Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


