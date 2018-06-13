Mary Rita Dilley 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 at her home. She was born March 24, 1929 in Topeka, KS, daughter of the late Mary and Jacob Veesart. She was a homemaker, who loved to play bingo, go to the boat, sewing and apolstery, and working in her yard. She was a Christian. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Walter Dilley Jr. her parents, brother, Larry Veesart, sisters; Bernadean Bell, Evelyn Kinniburgh, and Maxine Robinson. Survivors include, sons: Don Dilley, Springfield, MO, and Brian Dilley, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Christine Dilley, St. Joseph, MO, and Marilyn (Ray) Richardson of Collinsville, IL., grandchildren; Mary Roberts, Nick Tolin, Christopher & Bryan Dilley, 15 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday with funeral services: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Interserve meals on wheels program. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.