Maxine E. Waldroff, 97, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Maxine E. Waldroff, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, at a local health care facility.She was born October 18, 1920 to Frederick and Georgia (Elliott) Beiland.Maxine married Robert Leon Waldroff May 26, 1943; he preceded her in death on October 13, 1995.She was a long time member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and member of the Auxiliary of NALC.Maxine and her husband loved to garden and would have a variety of summer vegetables along with blackberries. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Estella Groenke.Survivors include son, Robert E. Waldroff (Melanie), Stewartsville, Missouri; daughter, Janice Heusel (Mark), Madison, Mississippi; 5 grandchildren, Stacy, Shawn, Andy, Laura, Lisa; 10 great grandchildren, Dominic, Damon, Donovan, Caleb, Conor, Hannah, Houston, Robert, Lucy, Hugh; several nieces, nephews and extended family.Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Savannah Avenue Baptist Church or American Cancer Society.