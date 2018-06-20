Melba Chambers

1924-2018

Scroll for more content...

Melba Chambers, 93, Agency, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, surrounded by family at her home.

She was born September 9, 1924, to Paul Robert and Vernia Mae (Gibson) Anderson in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Melba married Albert Chambers, Jr., on February 6, 1942. He preceded her in death September 15, 2003.

She was a lifetime member at Frazier Baptist Church, where she also served as the organist for more than 20 years. Melba participated in many church activities. She loved decorating wedding cakes. Melba was also a 4-H leader, an organist for Hixon Funeral Home, and a member of Rock House Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Howard and Dale Anderson.

Survivors include her children, Pat Livingston (Ernest) and Tom Chambers (Terry); grandchildren, Bryan Livingston (Tracy), Stephen Livingston (Amanda), Diana Bledsoe (Jimmy), Melissa Gabriel (Curtis), Scott Chambers (Paula), and Johnathan Chambers; 14 great-grandchildren, sisters, Luray Jones and Darlene Young; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.