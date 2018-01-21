Michael A. “Mike” Perry, 68, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Michael A. “Mike” Perry, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at his home.He was born February 9, 1949, to Allen Thornton and Iris Louise (Phifer-Evans) Perry in Compton, California. He was a graduate of Dominguez High School, Class of 1967. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict in the DMZ. He was a Ranked Specialist E5, -05320 Radio Operator, and a veteran of the 2nd Infantry Division.Mike married Andrea Joy Lenné in Port Hedland, Australia.Most recently, he was the superintendent of rail detection at Herzog Railroad Services, Inc.Mike enjoyed politics, trains, his family and friends, and traveling the world. He lived in many different places, including Compton, California; Port Hedland, Australia; Perth, Australia; Orange County, California; Guernsey, Wyoming; Fort Worth, Texas; and St. Joseph.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julie Fryling; sister-in-law, Carla Perry; and brother-in-law, John Oltmanns.Survivors include his beloved ex-wife, Andy Lenné, Australia; daughters, Claire Clark (Chris), St. Joseph, and Tracy Davis (Zach), New Zealand; loyal dog-son, Rocky Perry; granddaughter, Kendyll MacRae, New Zealand; granddog, Charlie Matilda; siblings, Richard Perry, Walnut Creek, California, Jennifer Perry, Vacaville, California, Thomas Perry, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phillip Perry, Vacaville, and Melissa Perry, Vacaville; nephews, Cary Oltmanns (Kathy), Mark Oltmanns (Sandy), and Matthew Oltmanns (Judy); niece, Michelle Denning (Dean); brother-in-law, Gene Fryling; cherished cousins; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all over the world.Celebration of Life in both St. Joseph and Orange County, California, at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.