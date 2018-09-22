Michael K. Dilts
1949-2018
Michael K. Dilts, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018.
He was born March 30, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Paul and Avalon (Brownlee) Dilts.
Michael met the love of his life, Linda Carol Brown while bowling at the Pony Express. They later married on August 30, 1969. She survives of the home.
He worked for Mead Products and later for Bayer. Michael enjoyed bowling and playing pinball and anything Elvis, but most of all cherished spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Jack and Lillian Brownlee, Peter and Pearl Dilts.
Additional survivors include daughter, Michelle Phinney; sons, Todd Dilts and Eric Dilts (Reba); grandchildren, Kirstyn, Austyn, Houstyn, Kristian, Landyn, Erica, Salena and Britney; great-grandchildren, Easton, Addalynn and Holdyn; dogs, Sassy and Princess.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Related Content
- Michael K. Dilts March 30, 1949 - September 22, 2018
- Phyllis Osborne November 09, 1949 - September 04, 2018
- Michael "Big Mike" Johnston November 28, 1961 - March 30, 2018
- R. Michael Decha March 17, 1965 - March 24, 2018
- William "Bill" Gene Rock December 18, 1927 - March 22, 2018
- Eric John Wolters September 16, 1956 - March 07, 2018
- Janet Elaine Dowell March 16, 1957 - September 6, 2018
- Staci L. Mayhew March 4, 1969 - September 10, 2018
- David Robert Farnan March 19, 1957 - September 19, 2018
- Lula May French March 20, 1925 - September 21, 2018