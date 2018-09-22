Clear

Michael K. Dilts March 30, 1949 - September 22, 2018

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory

Michael K. Dilts
1949-2018

Michael K. Dilts, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018.
He was born March 30, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Paul and Avalon (Brownlee) Dilts.
Michael met the love of his life, Linda Carol Brown while bowling at the Pony Express. They later married on August 30, 1969. She survives of the home.
He worked for Mead Products and later for Bayer. Michael enjoyed bowling and playing pinball and anything Elvis, but most of all cherished spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Jack and Lillian Brownlee, Peter and Pearl Dilts.
Additional survivors include daughter, Michelle Phinney; sons, Todd Dilts and Eric Dilts (Reba); grandchildren, Kirstyn, Austyn, Houstyn, Kristian, Landyn, Erica, Salena and Britney; great-grandchildren, Easton, Addalynn and Holdyn; dogs, Sassy and Princess.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

