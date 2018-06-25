Scroll for more content...

Michael Lee Parks 36, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born July 4, 1981 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Debbie and George "Mike" Parks. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School class of 1999, and Missouri Western State University. He married Kendra Collins on April 22, 2017 in St. Joseph, MO, and she survives of the home. He worked at Game Stop as a Store Leader for 10 years. Michael enjoyed gaming, building computers, and vacationing to Disney World. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by father, George "Mike" Parks. Survivors include wife, Kendra of the home, mother, Debbie Parks, Saint Joseph, MO, mother-in-law, Rochelle Whitman (Jim Neely), father-in-law, Stephen Collins (Diane Smith) grandmother in law Betty Collins, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his very spoiled furbabies, Merlin, Chloe, Maggie.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 1:00 pm at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Fr. Joe Miller and Fr. Jimmy Pankiewicz Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Marfan Foundation (22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, New York 11050)