Scroll for more content...
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 1:00 pm at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Fr. Joe Miller and Fr. Jimmy Pankiewicz Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Marfan Foundation (22 Manhasset Ave, Port Washington, New York 11050)
Related Content
- Michael Lee Parks 36, of Saint Joseph, MO
- Richard Lee Smith 76, Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Juanita Lee Hancock, 82, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Gary Lee "Jim" Lawrence 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Lucille A. Unzicker 92, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Nancy Kay O'Connor-Porter 44, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Billy Dean Hahn 49, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Jennie Enola Bozarth 93, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Shirley Jean Walsh 86, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Mary Nelle Adkins 80, of Saint Joseph, Mo.