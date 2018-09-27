Clear
Michael "Pit" Wayne Patterson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday with a funeral services starting at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Michael "Pit" Wayne Patterson 59, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Sedalia, MO. He was born April 23, 1958 in Joliet, IL, son of Patricia and Albert Patterson. He graduated from Central High School class of 1976 and worked at the Wyoming State of department of Transportation as a Bridge Inspector for over 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, riding his Harley-Davidson, and mechanics, and he was a Born again Christian. Michael was preceded in death by father, Albert "Pat" Patterson, brothers, Fred Robidoux, and Walt Robidoux, and granddaughter, Erika Juarez. Survivors include, mother, Patricia "Pat" ( Herbert "Doc") Patterson, St. Joseph, MO, daughters, Soraya (Chad) Juarez, Lee's Summit, MO, and Ricci Patterson of Casper, WY, sisters, Debbie (Garry) Howdeshell, and Shelly Patterson both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Emily, Rachael, Dillan Spence, Aidan, Ashlynn, and Aaric. and his former wife, Peggy Bishop-Patterson of Cheyenne, WY. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday with a funeral services starting at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the M.A.D.D. - Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
