Clear

Mr. Lowell L. Hull, 99, of Elmo, MO

Visitation Tuesday, June 26, 2018 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 Funeral Service Wednesday, June 27, 2018 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 104 N, Main Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 10:15 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Scroll for more content...
Mr. Lowell L. Hull, 99, of Elmo, MO passed away on June 22, 2018, at the Parkdale Manor Care Center in Maryville, MO.
Lowell was born northeast of Elmo, MO, on June 13, 1919. His parents were Glenn Robert and Lucy Murriel (Hurst) Hull. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by an infant sister, Helena Liva Hull; his wife, Kathryn, in 1989; and his grandson, Travis Laverne Hull, in 1975.
Lowell was a graduate of the Elmo High School, class of 1937. He farmed in the Elmo area all his adult life.
He was a member and attended the Elmo United Methodist Church, and was a former Lions Club member.
On March 8, 1941, Lowell was united in marriage to Kathryn Bernice Kenagy, in Rockport, MO. They lived in the area all their married life.
His survivors include 2 sons, Max (Gayle) Hull, Maryville, MO and Gary (Susan) Hull, Elmo, MO; 6 grandchildren, Jason (Deby) Hull, Chad (Amy) Hull, Angela (Rick) Miller, Joni (Greg) Adkins, Lisa (Toney) Neal, and Kelli (Stephen) Wilmes; 15 great grandchildren, Damon, Hailey, and David Hull; Brady and Briley Hull; Holly (JJ) Brown, Janelle (Neal) Brown; Maggie and Kathryn Miller; Matthew and Grant Adkins; Madeline, Ellie, Charlotte, and Andrew Wilmes; one great-great grandson, Noah Brown; and many friends.
Funeral services will be at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, MO on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.
The family will receive friends at Bram-Danfelt funeral home in Maryville, MO on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Center, 549 W 4th, Maryville, MO 64468.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events