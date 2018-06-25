Scroll for more content...

Mr. Lowell L. Hull, 99, of Elmo, MO passed away on June 22, 2018, at the Parkdale Manor Care Center in Maryville, MO.Lowell was born northeast of Elmo, MO, on June 13, 1919. His parents were Glenn Robert and Lucy Murriel (Hurst) Hull. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by an infant sister, Helena Liva Hull; his wife, Kathryn, in 1989; and his grandson, Travis Laverne Hull, in 1975.Lowell was a graduate of the Elmo High School, class of 1937. He farmed in the Elmo area all his adult life.He was a member and attended the Elmo United Methodist Church, and was a former Lions Club member.On March 8, 1941, Lowell was united in marriage to Kathryn Bernice Kenagy, in Rockport, MO. They lived in the area all their married life.His survivors include 2 sons, Max (Gayle) Hull, Maryville, MO and Gary (Susan) Hull, Elmo, MO; 6 grandchildren, Jason (Deby) Hull, Chad (Amy) Hull, Angela (Rick) Miller, Joni (Greg) Adkins, Lisa (Toney) Neal, and Kelli (Stephen) Wilmes; 15 great grandchildren, Damon, Hailey, and David Hull; Brady and Briley Hull; Holly (JJ) Brown, Janelle (Neal) Brown; Maggie and Kathryn Miller; Matthew and Grant Adkins; Madeline, Ellie, Charlotte, and Andrew Wilmes; one great-great grandson, Noah Brown; and many friends.Funeral services will be at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, MO on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.The family will receive friends at Bram-Danfelt funeral home in Maryville, MO on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Center, 549 W 4th, Maryville, MO 64468.