Myrtle Barger, 84, of Elwood, Ks.

Myrtle Barger, 84, of Elwood, KS, passed away Friday, January 26, at the Wathena Healthcare Center.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 3:35 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: Nat larsen

Myrtle was born on June 25, 1933, in St. Joseph, MO. She married William Barger in December of 1954. She retired as a beautician.

Surviving family includes, her husband, Bill of the home; children, Lillian McDaniel (Jerry), St. Joseph, and Winston Malotte, NC; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and step-daughter, Linda.

Mrs. Barger has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date.

