Myrtle Barger, 84, of Elwood, KS, passed away Friday, January 26, at the Wathena Healthcare Center.

Scroll for more content...

Myrtle was born on June 25, 1933, in St. Joseph, MO. She married William Barger in December of 1954. She retired as a beautician.

Surviving family includes, her husband, Bill of the home; children, Lillian McDaniel (Jerry), St. Joseph, and Winston Malotte, NC; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and step-daughter, Linda.

Mrs. Barger has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date.