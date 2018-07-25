Clear

Nancy J. Armstrong, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Friday 27 Jul 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Graveside Saturday 28 Jul 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Soldier Valley Cemetery Pisgah, Iowa 51564

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Nancy J. Armstrong
1939-2018

Nancy J. Armstrong, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born February 26, 1939 in Pisgah, Iowa to Earl and Martha (McCracken) Armstrong.
Nancy was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.
She enjoyed craft work and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Eugene Armstrong.
Survivors include siblings, Gary Armstrong, Tom Armstrong (Sharon), Pam Ulmer (Jim), Tim Armstrong, and Craig Armstrong (Janelle); sister-in-law, Chris Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Pregnancy Resource Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
