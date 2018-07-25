Nancy J. Armstrong
1939-2018
Nancy J. Armstrong, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born February 26, 1939 in Pisgah, Iowa to Earl and Martha (McCracken) Armstrong.
Nancy was a member of Grace Evangelical Church.
She enjoyed craft work and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Eugene Armstrong.
Survivors include siblings, Gary Armstrong, Tom Armstrong (Sharon), Pam Ulmer (Jim), Tim Armstrong, and Craig Armstrong (Janelle); sister-in-law, Chris Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Pregnancy Resource Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
