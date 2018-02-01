Naomi Ethel Easter, 87,of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Naomi Ethel Easter passed away peacefully on February 1, 2018. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews will forever hold her in their hearts.Naomi was born December 6, 1931, in Clarksdale, Missouri, to Ethel (Harr) and Homer Schneider, Sr.Naomi grew up on farms in Clarksdale and San Antonio, Missouri. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Central High School in 1949.On April 11, 1951, Naomi married the love of her life, Harold Easter, at Trinity Church, San Diego, California. They were married 54 wonderful years before Harold passed away in 2005.During her decades in San Diego, Naomi enjoyed being near the ocean and raising her four children. While her kids were young, she was a homemaker and served as secretary for the Twin Hills Little League while Harold was president. She later went back to school for a degree and worked for an insurance company until she retired.In the early 1990s, Naomi and Harold returned to Missouri and the family farm to retire.Naomi was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Easter; sisters, Delores Maag and Elaine Hill; brother, Frederick Schneider; and her parents.She is survived by three of her children, Deborah Rich, Craig Easter (Marilyn), and Gayle Peluso (John); eight grandchildren, Monica Sagastume, Amy Brown, Danielle Cardwell, Daniel Erik Easter, Wyatt Easter, Crystal Mackin, Heather Villegas, and Breanna Peluso; and seven great-grandchildren, Daimen Sagastume, Gavin Sagastume, Brielle Cardwell, Trey Brown, Jaxon Willey, Brandon Mackin, and Angel Villegas.Her survivors also include her sisters and brother-in-law, Rosemary Archdekin, Clara and Jim Archdekin, and Freida Wiedmaier, and her sister-in-law, Kathy Schneider.Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.