Naomi Louise Roberts, 80, of Stewartsville, Mo.

Naomi Louise Roberts, 80, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018.She was born February 26, 1937 in Osborn, MO to Alpha and Cora (Sherard) Cook.Naomi married Lowell Roberts August 12, 1953. He survives of the home.She was a member of Questers NW Chapter. Naomi attended Lafayette High School. She and her husband Lowell were owner/operator of Apex-Buffalo Antique Store for over 20 years.Naomi enjoyed treasure hunting, traveling, spending time with her family and loved to laugh. She was known as the “Casino Queen” to her family.She was preceded in death by her father, Alpha Cook; mother and step-father, Lucille and Les George; sister, Doris Botts; brothers, Tommy and Jerry Cook.Additional survivors include daughters, Gina Martin (Gregory), Kathi Roberts, and Lisa Roberts; grandchildren, Alexis Pickett, Joshua Pickett, Wayland Decker (Amanda), Roxanne Thompson (John), Rebekah Martin; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Wyatt (Sue); numerous nieces and nephews.The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The National Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.