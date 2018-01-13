Nicola "Nick" Brunetti, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born on May 17, 1938, in Mola Di Bari, Italy, to the late Domenico and Leonarda (Pasquale) Brunetti.

Nick married Maria Lopez on December 6, 1959 in Cumana, Venezuela. She survives of the home.

He is a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was a chef and restaurant owner.

Additional survivors include children: Leonarda, Nicolasa, Domingo, Maria, Teresa, Victor and Nicola; siblings: Saverio, Donato, Victoria, Francesco and Ida; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon, Monday, January 15th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mr. Brunetti will be removed from our chapel to arrive at the church one hour prior to the mass.

Parish Rosary 6:00 PM Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM Sunday evening at our chapel.

Mr. Brunetti will be cremated following the Funeral Mass.