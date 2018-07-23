Scroll for more content...

NIDA L. SMITH (Stewart)Nida L. Smith, 93, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, MO. Nida was born June 19, 1925 in Weston, MO to Robert Lee and Willie Mae (Miller) Stewart. She was a graduate of the North Platte High School in Dearborn, MO. Nida married Claude Irvin Smith on February 10, 1946 in Weston; and lived in the Leavenworth, KS area. She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed being a homemaker. Nida also loved gardening and sewing. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband Claude; a brother Lemuel Lee Stewart; a daughter Janet Henderson; and a son in law Johnnie Henderson. Nida is survived by: her grandson James (Tina) Henderson; her daughter in law Sharon Henderson; her grandchildren Reed and Paxton; her great grandchildren Kyle, Gage, and Elaina; her sister in law Velma Smith Harris; her niece Helen Crawford; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home—Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com