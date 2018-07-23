Norene Dee (Mallory) Heath

1923-2018

Norene Dee (Mallory) Heath, 94 of St Joseph, formerly of King City, Missouri went to be with Jesus July 21, 2018.

She was born November 30, 1923 near Fairport, Missouri to Herbert and Edith (Thompson) Mallory.

She married Donald Heath on September 17, 1944 and celebrated 73 years together.

Norene graduated from King City High School in 1941 and attended St. Joseph Junior College.

She worked for the First National Bank while Donald was in the Navy during WWII. Then she was a true partner of a farm wife.

Norene served as a dedicated volunteer for various organizations, including Treasurer of the King City Manor Foundation. She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, PEO, and the Runcie Club.

Norene filled our lives with music of all kinds. She taught piano and organ and played for church services for over 70 years. Norene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded by her parents; son, Steven Heath; infant son, Joseph Heath; her in-laws, Charles and Edna Heath; brothers, Boyd Mallory, Edgar Mallory, Charles Mallory; and sister Wava Bolen.

Norene is survived by husband Donald; daughter, Susan Heath of St. Joseph; son, John (Janice) Heath of Seward NE.; granddaughters, Kallie Heath, Kasey Heath and Kenna Heath; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment King City Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church or First Christian Church, King City, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

