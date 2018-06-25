Clear

Norman Ray Leibfried 90, of Saint Joseph, MO

Visitation Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, June 24, 2018 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rosary Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, June 24, 2018 5:30 PM

Norman Ray Leibfried 90, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born March 10, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Sylvia and Joseph Leibfried. He attended Christian Brothers high school and graduated from LaSalle Catholic High School KC, MO. He served in the Navy during WWII. He started working at Burlington Northern at a very young age and retired as a train master. He enjoyed fishing at Table Rock lake, he loved to golf, playing with the Legends at Fairview golf course, he also enjoyed sports of all kinds, watching westerns and golf on TV. Norman was of the Catholic Faith. He was preceded in death by wife, Luella Leibfried, his parents, a half brother, Robert Whitten, and sister, Henrietta Stucker. Survivors include nephew, Kenneth R. Turner of Pecos, CO, cousins, Joseph Mollus and Charles Mollus of St. Joseph, MO.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Our Lady of Guadalupe catholic church.

