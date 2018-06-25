Scroll for more content...
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Horigan Chapel, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Our Lady of Guadalupe catholic church.
Related Content
- Norman Ray Leibfried 90, of Saint Joseph, MO
- John Ray Everett 51, Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Ray Simon, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Marthalene C. Hector, 90, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Marthalene C. Hector, 90, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Ginny Constantine, 90, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Doris Shelton 90, of St Joseph, Mo.
- Mose Ray Conway 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Norman Bryant Hertel, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Verne Sidney Ray, 94, of St. Joseph, Mo.