Scroll for more content...

O.T. John Fleming 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born August 21, 1930 in Rogersville, AL, son of the late Addie and Arthur Fleming. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale County High School in 1948 and Platte Guard Business College. He married Luana "May" Lunsford in Aurora, CO., September 9, 1956. He served in the United States Air Force, and John is a veteran of the Korean War. He owned and operated the Tri State Insulation Company for 20 years, then was a Realtor for 40 years, and he won the top producing agent. He was a member of Gideon's International and the King Hill Christian Church, serving as and Elder, Sunday School and Bible Studies teacher. He loved studying the Bible. John was a member of the St. Joseph Association of Realtors, Past PTA President at Benton High School. He enjoyed fishing, boating, water skiing, and he was a softball coach. John was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kevin Fleming, brother, John Clellon Fleming, sisters, Odell White, Opal Britton, and Dorothy Mae Johns. Survivors include, wife, Luana "May" Fleming of the home, daughters, Karen (Guy) Woodworth, Richmond, TX, and Carolyn Henderson, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Kevin and Kelly Woodworth, Richmond, TX, and Timmie and Britani Henderson, St. Joseph, MO.Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Friday, January 19, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Graham officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Gideon's International or the King Hill Christian Church.