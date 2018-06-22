Orren Glenwood Graham, 83, Maysville, MO

Orren G. Graham

1934-2018

Maysville, Missouri- Orren Glenwood Graham, 83, Maysville, passed away on June 21, 2018.

Orren was born on July 23, 1934 in Cameron, Missouri to James Allen and Bertha (Hahn) Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Orren was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an electrical engineer and then a meter reader for St. Joseph Power and Light, before retiring.

Survivors: wife of 61 years, Karen, of the home; 3 daughters, Sheryl McCrea and Lori Browning, of Maysville and Glenda (Roland) Brown, St. Joseph; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Edwards, Cameron; many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mr. Graham has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.