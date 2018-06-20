Scroll for more content...

Pat Hales Luckenbill, Plattsburg, Missouri, was born March 16, 1934, and passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2018.She was born Mary Patricia Winans to Berniece Jones and William E. (Pat) Winans near Dearborn, Missouri. She was known as Patty Dean growing up after her mother married Charles Dean.Pat began dating Bill Hales after meeting him at the “Frog Hop” in St. Joseph, Missouri, and they were married in 1953. She and Bill were parents to six children, and they enjoyed 25 years together before his death in 1978. Pat then married Dr. P.T. Luckenbill of Plattsburg in 1980, and they were together until his death in 2004.Pat was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Plattsburg.In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, son William P. (Billy) Hales, and son-in-law Dale Miller.Pat is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Miller, Cameron; Jennifer (Matt) Whitacre, Bloomington, IN; Lisa Brunker, Kansas City; Tricia (David) Statler, Jefferson City; and son, Mike (Lora) Hales, Plattsburg.She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Hartschen, Abby (Chad) Derr, Hayley (Dallas) Howard, Amanda (Jeff) Nesbitt, Brandon (Sara) Whitacre, Laura Whitacre, Ben (Katy) Brunker, Bethany (Mike) Rounds, Jared (Rachel) Statler, Lauren Statler, Josh Hales, Jeff (Lindsay) Hales, Jon Hales (Ashley Murphy), Alyssa Filger (Justin Huser), Ashley Filger, Lindsay Hales, and 20 great-grandchildren.Also surviving are her stepchildren, Paul (Joann) Luckenbill, Cameron; Ann (Bill) Rook, Kansas City; Ruth (Mike) Franks, Cameron; and Tom (Ingrid) Luckenbill, Columbia, MO and step grandchildren, Brent (Whitney) Luckenbill, Grant Luckenbill, Andrea Snook, Tony (Ashley) Snook, Melanie Harding, Emily Luckenbill, and Alicia (Nathan) Patterson. Additional survivors include her sister Charlene (Don) Bowring, Tucson, AZ, sister-in-law Dorothy Rostine, Cameron, sister-in-law Geraldine Hales, Plattsburg, and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.The family would especially like to thank Tricia Wolf, Marcia Phillips, Bonnie Taylor, John Ditmars, and numerous other friends who cared for and were so loyal to her over the years. We will all miss her lovely smile and zest for life.Pat loved flowers, so flowers are appreciated. Memorial contributions may also be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church.Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Wednesday June 20, 2018 at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church Plattsburg MO. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Plattsburg. A parish rosary will be recited on Tuesday June 19, 2018 at 5:30 with visitation following until 8pm at the funeral home. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com.