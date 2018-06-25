Patricia Ann Bixler of Maryville, MO, 92, passed on after a long illness on June 22, 2018. She was born on June 21, 1926 in Stanberry, MO, the daughter of William and Edith Bosch.

Patti graduated from Maryville High School in 1944 and Northwest Missouri Teacher’s College in 1948. She taught school locally at Rose Hill Country School immediately following college and later in Geneva, IL and Pensacola, FL.

Patti met her future husband and Navy V-12 participant, Robert J. Bixler, during college and on September 5, 1948 they were married. They were based in Corpus Christi, TX; Jacksonville, FL; Pensacola, FL; and San Diego, CA according to her husband’s Navy commission assignments. Upon his honorable discharge and retirement from the Navy in 1954, they returned to Maryville to raise their two sons.

Patti attended the First Christian Church in earlier years and enjoyed following school activities, national politics, local sports, and the KC Royals and Chiefs among other interests.

Preceding Patti in death is her husband, her sisters: Betty Toay and Virginia McGinnis, and her brother, William (Bill) Bosch Jr.

She is survived by her two sons, Stephen M. Bixler (Julie Bixler) and Timothy B. Bixler; two grandchildren: Chad Bixler (Jessica Bixler) and Elizabeth Bixler Carr (Michael Carr), and four great grandchildren: Lincoln & Aria Bixler, and Eleanor & Daniel Carr.

Family will receive friends and family at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO on June 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

Graveside Services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Maryville, MO at 2:00 p.m. on June 27, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO, 64468.