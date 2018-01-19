Patricia Rosalie Rice, 86, of Cameron, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Patricia Rosalie Rice, 86, Cameron, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2018 surrounded by her children.Pat was born on December 8, 1931 in Weston, Missouri to Sam and Harriet (Noland) Ivy.She was a 1949 graduate of Liberty High School. Pat was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron.On February 5, 1968, Pat married Walter Rice in Troy, Kansas.Pat was a homemaker and most of her adult life she was a waitress at various restaurants. She felt one of her greatest accomplishments was her 10 children. She loved her family reunions and any chance for her family to be together.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; son, Robbie; grandchildren, Darian Walter and Taylor Ann Mefford, and Aaron Kyle Francis.Survivors: children, Russell (Ruth) Stuedle, Otterville, MO, Roger (Virginia Pook) Stuedle, Ottervile, MO, Harriet (Daryl) Petree, Syracuse, MO, Hazel Fowler (Randy Claycamp), Cameron, MO, Randy (Sue) Stuedle, Cameron, Patsy (Roger) Shewey, Stewartsville, MO, Sam(Dawn) Stuedle, Cameron, Tina (Bruce) Barbour, Syracuse, MO, Teresa (Charlie) Eaton, Gallatin, MO and Laurie (Brad) Mefford, Cameron, MO; 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Kenney Cemetery, Kidder, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.