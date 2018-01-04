Patrick Aloysius Vienhage, 69, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Patrick Aloysius Vienhage, 69, passed away January 4, 2018 at his home.

He was born on January 23, 1948 in St. Joseph to George and Marjorie LaZelle (Fisher)Vienhage. He was one of eight children: George (Buzz) Vienhage Jr.; Joyce Jackson; Linda Vienhage (deceased); Nancy Laderoute; Cindy Brenner; Tom Vienhage; Cathy Gerst.

He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Hillyard Technical School and Missouri Western State College. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1974. Rick was employed as an electrician for the local IBEW 545.

He married Carla Miller, who survives of the home.

Rick volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and Mic-O-Say. He was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a generous man with a warm heart.

His greatest joys were his children: Andy and Jennifer Vienhage; Amy and Anthony Pedraza; Miranda and Dustin Ham; and Erin and Eldon Armstrong. With his pride and joy being his grandchildren: Bethany and Colton Vienhage; Thomas and Josie Reno; Joshua and Samantha Pedraza; Nolan, Grace and Ella Ham; and Madyson and Mason McMillian.

Other survivors include: sister-in-law Peggy Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family; and friends.

Rick will be missed but not forgotten. He will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel and a Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM Sunday, January 21, at Fairview Golf Course Clubhouse in St. Joseph. Graveside Service with military honors will be held in the Spring of 2018.