Patsy Sue Carter 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born September 13, 1943 in Kentucky, daughter of the late Dotty and James Guerra. She had lived in Needles, CA for 20 years prior to moving back to St. Joseph, MO to live with her daughter Lanena. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, crochet, quilting, and cross stitch, she also loved to walk and do crossword puzzles. Patsy was preceded in death by husband Larry Carter, her parents, and her little dog Izzy. Survivors include, daughters, Lanena "Nena" (Rick) McPherson, Saint Joseph, MO, and Vicki Larry) Winchell, a son David (Tory) Carter, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Ricky, Tara, Makensey, Lilly, Landon, Jessica, David, Emily, Amanda, Matthew, and Tiffany, 18 great grandchildren, brother, Eddie Guerra, sister, Brenda Byford.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Oak Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.