Paul Allen Dryer, 72, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Paul Allen Dryer, 72, of St. Joseph, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by his family.

Scroll for more content...

Paul attended Christian Brothers High School before joining the Navy where he served as a boiler room operator on the USS Tidewater. After serving in the Navy, he began working at Anchor Serum, then later at Swift and Co. He then began the start of his 30 year career at Affiliated Foods, starting as a truck driver then working his way to end his career there as a superintendent.

Paul enjoyed listening to his golden oldies tunes, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. His most beloved hobby was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he always made smile. He spent many years garage selling and shopping with his "honey" Carl. Paul will be remembered at times as that stubborn, tough guy. However, those of us closest to him will always remember him as the man with a heart of gold, who was always able to put a smile on our faces.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Pauline (Slibowski) Dryer.

He is survived by: wife, Elveta (Martorelli), daughter, Nicole and granddaughter, Kylinn, of the home; daughter, Gina Lasiter, granddaughter, Lauren (Brian) Gaudette, granddaughter, Kianna, grandson Kael, great-grandson, Taysen; son, Tyson (Toni Lynn) Gardner, grandchildren Lilyann and Landon; brother, David (Joyce) Dryer, St. Joseph; sister, Mary (Mark) Christopher, New London, Wisconsin; brother, Mark Dryer, St. Joseph.

Paul has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Friday, February 2, at Cathedral of St. Joseph. Parish Rosary will be recited 6:00PM Thursday, February 1, at our chapel, with visitation commencing after the Rosary till 8:00PM