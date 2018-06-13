Paul Henry Smith, 89, Maryville, MO

Paul Henry Smith, 89, Maryville, passed away June 8, 2018 at his home. Paul was born in College Springs, Iowa on June 1, 1929, to Vivian and Alice Arendsee Smith and attended Amity Schools from which he graduated in 1946.

On May 15, 1948, he was married to Laura Gertrude Smith, of Clearmont, Missouri. The couple spent 52 years in Clearmont, where he was a member of the United Methodist Church, Clearmont Lions Club, West Nodaway School Board and Clear Creek Bike Club before moving to Maryville in 2000, where he was a member of Maryville Men’s Forum and the First United Methodist Church.

In a prayer Paul contributed to the First United Methodist Church of Maryville’s Growing First Campaign in 2014 he described his own life as a “fun-filled” one with “the opportunity to occasionally help others.” His fun-filled life included countless miles as a cyclist spanning multiple RAGBRAIs and 5,048 mile trip across the United States in 1995; a lovingly tended black walnut tree farm south of Clearmont, Missouri; hours of detailed wood carving; and 14 warm Arizona winters with Gertrude in their camper. Paul enjoyed enjoyed 43 years of sobriety and mentorship through Alcoholics Anonymous. Beyond AA, Paul’s life was truly characterized by helping friends, neighbors, and strangers in need.

Paul and his brother Kenny started Smith Brothers Masonry, which is currently run by their sons, Duane Smith and Dan Smith, respectively. Paul and Kenny learned masonry from their grandfather Arendsee, and five generations of the Smith family have worked in the craft.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude; his parents; brother Kenny Smith; nephew Richard Smith; brother-in-laws Gordon Van Fosson and C. Jay Smith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larkin and Charlene DeShazer.

He is survived by four children, Duane Smith and wife Sandy of Rock Port, Missouri; Terry Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana; Susan Frankum and husband Kris of Cornelius, North Carolina; and Rodney Smith and wife Kim of Overland Park, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Abby Henderson and husband Jeff of Lenexa, Kansas; Zachary Smith and wife Jennifer of Overland Park, Kansas; Emily Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana; Philip Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana; Joshua Frankum and wife Rachel of Smithville, Missouri; Laura Happe and husband Jason of Cornelius, North Carolina; Seth Smith of Round Rock, Texas; and Sarah Smith of Round Rock, Texas; ten great-grandchildren, Emma, Gus and Hank Henderson, Jake and Claire Smith, Micaela and Paige Frankum, Kandler and Elizabeth Happe, and Jocelyn Jennings; sister JoAnn Van Fosson; and sisters-in-law Faye Smith and Marjorie Smith; and Liva Weland, his loving companion and friend.

Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Maryville, MO. Services are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clearmont Community Club or SSM Hospice of Maryville, MO.