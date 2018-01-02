Pauline Catherine Jones, 91, of Plattsburg, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Pauline Catherine Jones, 91, Plattsburg, formerly of Liberty and Hamilton, Missouri passed away January 2, 2018.Pauline was born March 14, 1926 in Mason City, Iowa to Bruce and Elsie (Wilson) Fletcher.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill Jones and brother, Paul Fletcher.She was a graduate of Hamburg High School, Hamburg, Iowa.Pauline was an active longtime member of St. James Church, Liberty, Missouri. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.Survivors: daughter, Sharon (Mike) Bailey, Cameron; 5 grandchildren, Jessica (Caleb) Gilgour, Ashley (Corey) Stuedle, Brooke Flook, Sarah Flook, Breah Flook; 4 great-grandchildren, Ember and Charlie Kate Gilgour, Harper and Asher Stuedle; 2 sisters, Barbara Hillier, Bella Vista, AR and Joann Fletcher, Gladstone, MO.Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. Rosary with visitation at 9:15 AM, prior to the service. Burial: St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society.Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.