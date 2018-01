Phyllis P. Scott, of Maryville, MO, passed away January 20, 2018 at the Village Care Center in Maryville, MO.

Services for Phyllis Scott will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 26, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville MO.