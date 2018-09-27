Randy Eugene Fanning April 9, 1957 - September 25, 2018

Randy Eugene Fanning

1957-2018

Randy Eugene Fanning, 61, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born April 9, 1957, to Eugene Howard and Laverne Marie (Brown) Fanning in St. Joseph.

Randy married Tammy Rae Martin on February 2, 1988. She survives of the home.

He was a mechanic for Olympia Lanes, St. Joseph, for over 30 years and then worked in maintenance for St. Joseph City Parks & Recreation.

Randy loved bowling and was a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame member.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Fanning, and half-brothers, Harlan and Darwin Fanning.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Ashley (Chris Lovejoy), Amberly (Nathan Ranney), Alexus, and Alyssa Fanning; grandson, Cortez Lovejoy; mother, Laverne Fanning; sisters, Pam Yates (Joe) and Terri Moppin (Roy); half-brother, Ricky Fanning; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his bowling family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, they can be made to the family to go toward an education fund for Randy’s children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.