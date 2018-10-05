Regina L. Arnold, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Regina was born on June 27, 1926, in St. Joseph to the late Julius and Georgia (McCrary) Halter.

She married Ardyth "Artie" Arnold in May 1951. He passed away on July 17, 2004.

Regina retired from St. Joseph State Hospital from the Medical Records Department. She was a member of South Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a member of the Moila Ladies Golf Association. She was a past President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Wives Association.

In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by brothers, Martin, J. Maurice, Daniel, Kenneth, and Carl Halter; sisters, Ruby Madden, Louise Osgood, Lola Hartman, Eula Halter and Elizabeth Libby.

Survivors include: two children, Gerald "Jerry" Arnold and Nancy Arnold; nephew, David Osgood; numerous nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Service and Inurnment at the Agency Cemetery under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends at the family home from 4:00-7:00 PM Monday, October 8, 2018.

