Rev. Otis Harrison Holbert December 27, 1945 - September 30, 2018

Rev. Otis' Obituary

Rev.Otis Harrison Holbert 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, MO. health care center. He was born December 27, 1945 in Woodward, OK, son of the late Margaret and Otis Holbert. He graduated from Stella Nebraska High School and married Mercedes Sample, on June 15, 1969. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Viet Nam War. He retired from Johnson Controls after 30 years of service. He enjoyed cross word and jigsaw puzzles. Rev. Otis was very involved with the Church of God, and was an Associate Pastor at Praise Fellowship Church of God, Savannah, MO, a founding member of the Cornerstone Church of God, Gower, MO., and the founding Minister at the Safe Haven Church of God, Maryville, MO. as well as a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God, St. Joseph, MO. of the Cleveland Tennessee. Otis was preceded in death by parents, son, Lance Otis Holbert, step fathers, Truman W Sample Charles Dalbey. Survivors include, wife, Mercedes Holbert, of the home, daughter, Colony (David) Cross, DesMoines, IA, son, Brian (Deborah) Young, St. Joseph, MO, 5 grandchildren: Janiesa (Brandon) Card Shy (Laura) Chandler, Shadow (Lindsay) Evans, Jonathon (Kaitlyn) Cross, and Lucas Cross, sister, Jessie Holbert, Estes Park, CO, great grandchildren, Vivian, Hudson, Noah, Shayd, Tytan, Cash, Crue, Jonah, Royce, and Jacquline.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, October 5, 2018 at Rupp Funeral