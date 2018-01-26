Richard Dell Woods, 80, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Richard Dell Woods, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.He was born July 16, 1937 to Clyde and Ruby (Wells) Woods.Richard was a 1955 Lafayette High School graduate. He attended electrician technical school and later worked and retired from Land Red E Mix. After retirement Richard owned and operated Stripe America Construction. Richard, Gary and their spouses founded and operated Cabana Ice-cream.He married Carolyn Jarzembowski on November 25, 1981; she survives of the home.Richard was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, Moila Shriner, a member of the Ole Tymers, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, St. Joseph Water Garden Society, and lifelong member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters.He enjoyed camping at Pomme de Terre Lake, traveling, and being outdoors working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family and his passion was restoring and detailing antique cars.He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Larry Woods and Chip Fountain; grandson, Matthew Fountain; and brother, Jerry Woods.Additional survivors include sons, Rick Woods, Gary Woods (Julie); daughters, Tammy Davis (Robert), Denise Urquhart (Bill), Lori Rochambeau (Rick), Angie Krull (Greg), 15 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.Simple Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.