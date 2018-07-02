Ricky Ray Scott 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018. He was born December 4, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO. Ricky was preceded in death by father, Maynard Scott, mother, Jacqueline Scott, and brother, Roger Sheperd. Survivors include brothers, Sam (Brenda) Wood, St. Joseph, MO, and Danny C. (Judy) Wood of Rio Linda, CA, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 2:30 pm at the Ashland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Bradley Officiating.
