Ricky Ray Scott 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 2:30 pm at the Ashland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Pastor Richard Bradley Officiating.

Posted: Jul. 2, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Ricky Ray Scott 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018. He was born December 4, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO. Ricky was preceded in death by father, Maynard Scott, mother, Jacqueline Scott, and brother, Roger Sheperd. Survivors include brothers, Sam (Brenda) Wood, St. Joseph, MO, and Danny C. (Judy) Wood of Rio Linda, CA, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.
