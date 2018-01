Scroll for more content...

Robbie "Scott" Burton 47, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 in a Saint Joseph, health care center. He was born January 20, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Alice Carol Marie and Chuck Larabee. He graduated from Helen Davis School, and he loved country music, horses, Pepsi, McDonalds, going to Camp Rainbow, and the library. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents who raised him David and Sylvia Burton. Survivors include, aunt, Debbie Moran, Platte City, MO, three nephews, Zach, David, and Michael Moran, his Specialized Support services family, and caregiver, Raydean Quimby.Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm, on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Specialized Support Services for Scott's group home.