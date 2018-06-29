Scroll for more content...

Robert "Bob" Eugene LongDecember 16, 1929 - June 23, 2018Heaven gained a gentle soul on Saturday, June 23, 2018, when Robert Eugene "Bob" Long, 88, passed away at the VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kan., after a brief illness with cancer.Bob was born on Dec. 16, 1929, to Joseph and Mabel (Lent) Long, and spent most of his life in St. Joseph.Bob attended South Park Elementary School and Central High School. After serving in the Army and Army Reserves during the Korean War, Bob returned to St. Joseph to work alongside his brother, Bill Long, at Long’s Machine Shop, as the shop delivery man. Prior to his military service, he was employed by the railroad in Kansas City, Mo.He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Ramona (Jahnke) Long. Uncle Bob is survived by his niece and her family, Mona and Brad Brumm and their daughters Lenora, Audrey, Brooke and Caroline. PFC Long will be laid to rest at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home, online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com