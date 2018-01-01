Robert L. (Bob) McDonnell, 78, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert L. (Bob) McDonnell, 78, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born November 4, 1939 in St. Joseph to Irvin and Rena (Dean) McDonell, the seventh of their eight children. He grew up in the St. Joseph area and attended Neely School, where he life-long friends.

As a young man, Bob was employed by Armour Packing Company. Upon their closure, he worked for Wire Rope Corporation of America, retiting in 2006, after 33 years of service. He served six years during the Vietnam era in the US Army Reserves. He was well known in his neighborhood for walking 4-5 miles a day, a habit he maintained until his recent illness. He regularly attended classic car rallies, showing either his 1939 Ford Coup or, more recently, his 1969 Camaro, for which he won numerous awards.

Bob married Carolyn Sue McDonell on December 10, 1966. She preceded him in death in 2004, as did their son, Shane, in 2010. Bob is also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jack and Kenny McDonell, sisters Betty Keirns, Juanita Teter, and Lois Gordon.

Bob is survived by his sons, Troy (Kelly) McDonell, Arlington, Texas and Todd McDonell; step-sons Terry (Eva) Rivera and Steve (Sandi) Rivera, St. Joseph; brother Don McDonell, Hot Springs, Arkansas; sister, Katie Storoz, St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 11:30AM Saturday, January 6, at the Central Assembly of God, 1222 North 18th Street, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family appreciates floral tributes or a donation in Bob's memory to the Mosaic Hands of Hope Hospice or the American Cancer Society.