Robert L. "Raider Bob" Griffin 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born February 9, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, son of late Mary and George Griffin Sr. He graduated from Benton High School worked at many places, General tire, Missouri Chemical, Seitz, Hallmark Cards, Herzog, Mead products, H.D. Lee, Monfort Pork, and most notably Missouri Depart of Transportation. He loved photography, especially photographing butterflies and flowers. He was a model train railroader, Raider Bob was an avid Raider fan, and enjoyed traveling to Oakland to see them play. Bob and was a member of St. Joseph Harley - HOG chapter and he was a Christian. Bob was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include, wife, Dara Sue Griffin of the home, mother, Mary Hochstetler of St. Joseph, MO, son, Shawn (Michelle) Griffin, daughter, Jennifer Griffin (Tony Brettingham) Griffin both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Andrew, Kendyl, Jenndara Michaila, and Devin, a brother, George (Delores) Griffin Jr. St. Joseph, MO., and his mother in law Mildred Roberts.Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer society.