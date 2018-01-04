wx_icon Saint Joseph 24°

Rodney R. Bruns, 58, of Elwood, Ks.

Rodney R. Bruns, 58, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018 at his home.

Rodney R. Bruns, 58, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018 at his home.

Rodney was born on July 13, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clyde L. & Delores (Culver) Bruns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Julie Mitchell & a brother, Tom Simpson.

Survivors: Jeremy Bruns (Aubrey Ellsworth), Elwood, Kansas

3 grandchildren

Nephews, Derek & Landes Mitchell

Great-nieces & nephews

There are no scheduled services.

Memorials: Rodney Bruns Memorial Fund c/o of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

