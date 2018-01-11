Ronald "Ron" Paul Hardy 59, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born August 28, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Joan and Leland Hardy. He graduated from DeKalb High School 1976 attended Platte College, and graduated from Missouri Western State College with a business degree. He was a Real Estate Appraiser for many years. Ron was an avid runner, and loved horses and raising quarter horses, he also enjoyed volunteering at the Therapeutic Riding Center in Kearney, MO, and working with handicap children. He was a member of Pony Express Saddle Club and Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and was very active in the Sunday School Class. Ron was preceded in death by father, Leland Gene Hardy. Survivors include, mother, Joan Hardy, Saint Joseph, MO, brother, Larry (Linda) Hardy, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Julie (Bernie) Norris, Elkland, MO, nieces, Heather Kendall, and Amy Hardy-Rost, nephews, Jeremy Norris, and Zachary Norris, 5 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Monday, January 15, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Northland Therapeutic Riding Center, Kearney, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.