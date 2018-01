Scroll for more content...

Ronald "Ron" Rose 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at his home. He was born October 16, 1932 in Kirksville, MO, son of the late Adeline and Guerney Rose. He graduated from Benton High School 1950 and attended St. Joseph Junior College. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Stockyards for many years then retired from Missouri Gas Energy after 25 years of service. He loved golf and was a member of Fairview, working as a Marshall for many years. He also loved to play pitch, and was a Christian. Ron was preceded in death by wife, Nellie Ann Rose, his parents, and daughter, Paula Krump. Survivors include, sons, Scott Rose, Saint Joseph, MO, and Paul (Jenny) Rose of Papillon, NE, a daughter, Jennifer (David) Halter, St. Joseph, MO, 7 grandchildren, and special friend and caretaker Penny Wingard and her children, Bailey, Allie and Elliott.Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 26, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with David Mejia officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, Friends of the Shelter.