Rosemarie (Rhodie) Schottel January 11, 1926 - September 27, 2018

Rosemarie (Rhodie) Schottel
1926-2018

Rosemarie (Rhodie) Schottel, 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at Carriage Square on September 27, 2018.
She was the wife of Coach Ivan Schottel. Rhodie was the daughter of Martha and Ernest Glauser, Sr., deceased. Also deceased are her siblings, Irwin Glauser, Ernest Glauser, Jr., and Sandra Wolfing.
She is survived by two children, Steve Schottel of St. Joseph and Stephanie Andrews (Bruce) of Emporia, Kansas, and two grandchildren, Jason Andrews of Denver, Colorado, and Cortney Andrews of Brooklyn, New York.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ivan Schottel Memorial Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Checks for the scholarship fund should be made payable to Northwest Foundation and mailed to Northwest Foundation Inc., 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. Please specify in Memory of Rosemarie Schottel in the memo line. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

